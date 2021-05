The United States and Canada closed their shared border to “nonessential travel” on March 21, 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Spring turned to summer and then fall, and the closure was extended; it was the first time in a long time that Rick Desautel, a member of the Arrow Lakes Band and a descendant of Sinixt First Nation, did not drive north across the border from his home on the Colville Reservation in Washington to hunt in his tribe’s ancestral lands.