Scope To Legalise Black Money Indefinitely: Kamal’s plan draws flak from economists

By Md Fazlur Rahman
The Daily Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomists yesterday lambasted Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal for his plan to allow the black money whitening opportunity as long as undeclared liquidity exists in the country. "This is a wrong statement and is completely devoid of ethics," said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of...

www.thedailystar.net
