New York is aiming to lure tourists with the promise of coronavirus vaccinations in Times Square.The scheme would see vaccination vans set up at popular tourist attractions, according to NYC mayor Bill de Blasio.He said it would send “a positive message to tourists: ‘Come here. It’s safe, it’s a great place to be and we’re going to take care of you,’” reports Associated Press.“It’s a show of goodwill. It’s a welcome,” he added.As well as Times Square, other potential locations for the vaccination vans would include Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the High Line. Tourists needn’t worry about when...