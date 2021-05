May 11—MORTON — Prairie Central had a tough day Saturday as the Hawks dropped nonconference baseball decisions to Morton and Washington. Six errors and seven walks hurt the Prairie Central defense as the Hawks suffered an 11-1 loss to Washington in the Hawks' first game of the day. The Panthers managed just one earned run in the game. They hit PC starter Camden Palmore for four runs in the first inning, including one on a leadoff homer that was the only earned tally.