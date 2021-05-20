EDP Renewables powers on 209-MW Texas wind farm
EDP Renewables North America‘s (EDPR) 209-MW Reloj del Sol Wind Farm has reached commercial operations in Zapata County, Texas. The Reloj del Sol Wind Farm is the latest project in EDPR’s growing energy portfolio in Texas, joining the company’s four operating wind farms in the state. Collectively, EDPR’s Texas portfolio now totals 909 MW in operating renewable energy capacity — producing enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 236,000 average Texas homes each year.www.windpowerengineering.com