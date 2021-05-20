newsbreak-logo
Texas State

EDP Renewables powers on 209-MW Texas wind farm

By WPED Staff
windpowerengineering.com
 15 hours ago

EDP Renewables North America's (EDPR) 209-MW Reloj del Sol Wind Farm has reached commercial operations in Zapata County, Texas. The Reloj del Sol Wind Farm is the latest project in EDPR's growing energy portfolio in Texas, joining the company's four operating wind farms in the state. Collectively, EDPR's Texas portfolio now totals 909 MW in operating renewable energy capacity — producing enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 236,000 average Texas homes each year.

