Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Rambo a 7 year old pit mix. He is real easy going both cat and kid friendly. He might need a little work with other dogs. Rambo loves to roll in the grass sit in your lap and give kisses. Rambo was left at the shelter by a family that couldn’t care for him anymore. When he takes a walk he still checks the cars looking for their to return. Rambo needs to make a wonderful companion for someone.