Twitter map shows Dodgers, Yankees, Astros are most 'hated' MLB teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros don't get a lot of love outside their home states, according to new Twitter data. A map created by Betonline.ag, based on geotagged Twitter data gathered in the last month, shows the Dodgers, Yankees, and Astros are the most disliked MLB teams across the United States. Over 90,000 tweets were tracked, including those that mentioned hating a specific team.www.thescore.com