In what now feels like decades ago, last year's True/False festival, an annual celebration of documentaries amid much busking and revelry in Columbia, Mo., was the last live festival of what would become a cinematic schedule absolutely decimated by covid-19. As critics and festival fans congregated for a fabulous long weekend of docs, food and music, there was little sense of our impending doom. Little did we know then it would be the last time in 2020 -- such a relatively carefree moment in the company of large, enthusiastic audiences -- would be allowed.