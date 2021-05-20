newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PhilStockWorld May Portfolio Review

By clarisezoleta
Posted by 
Phil's Stock World
Phil's Stock World
 16 hours ago

As I predicted in last month's review, we now need 2 Dr. Evils to sum up our LTP/STP balance as we've gained $185,448 since April 16th as both our Long and Short-Term Portfolios gained ground in this cycle.

Since we started with $500,000 + $100,000 back on 10/01/19 for our paired portfolios, I would say it's time to cash out but we're already 50% in cash and we LOVE our positions. In fact, in the last LTP review, we didn't change a thing and we've added a few new plays since. We have been on a bit of a buying spree the last couple of months – looking to squeeze every last drop out of this rally but I'll say the same thing now that I said back in Sept of 2019 – it's ridiculous to keep playing aggressively when you are up over 200%. Back then, we cashed in $1.4M+ and put the other $600,000 back to work and, because we played aggressively with our winnings – we're back over 200% yet again and again we should put $1.4M into something sensible and have fun with the rest.

We love our positions, you know that already. I have tried and tried and tried to cash out our positions so the ones that are left are our most dearly beloved – the ones we simply can't quit. In the last 3 months, however, we've sold puts against 12 stocks – these are the ones we are planning to buy on the next dip. We collected $87,450 in exhange for our pomise to buy, for example, AKAM for net $75, BA for net $177, DISCA for net $29, etc…

The last time we did position projections was back in March and, at the time, we had $671,000 in projected gains. Next month we'll do a full review but the LTP was at $1.7M on March 18th and it's $1.9M now so +$200,000 is well ahead of projections for 2 months, which is why we bumped up our hedges. As a rule of thumb, 25-33% of your unrealized gains should be going into hedges to lock them in.

We added short puts on HMY, LABU, RIO, TD as well as full positions on PHM, UBS and we made adjustments on BABA, FB, NRG and VIAC in the past 30 days – not too much work considering it's earnings season. Let's see how we feel about the overall portfolio now:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K41Ie_0a649PsA00
  • Short Puts – These are stocks we are promising to buy if they get cheaper and we've been paid $87,450 in exchange for that promise. This is a great way to raise cash, especially if you have plenty of buying power and REALLY would like to buy Boeing (BA), for example, for net $177/share – a 21% discount to the current price. We got paid $11,500 to make that promise and it's now $13,113 so still good for a new trade but you have to REALLY want to buy 500 shares of BA for net $177 – keep that in mind. Notice how these are almost all new (ish), we cashed out our short puts into the holidays – just in case things went wrong.
  • CIM – Still has that new trade smell and pays a lovely 0.30 ($900) quarterly dividend.
  • TOT – I love these guys, if they drop we're going to get a lot more aggressive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSJyI_0a649PsA00
  • BABA – They dropped and we got more aggressive and rolled the long calls down last week. Let's get even more aggressive now and buy back the short calls now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2j2r_0a649PsA00
  • BIG – Top Trade Alert, still good for a new trade.
  • BRK.B – On track, almost too much so at net $46,682 out of a potential $50,000 but that's by the end of the year and we don't need the money or margin so may as well sit here instead of in cash.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCv4t_0a649PsA00
  • CHL – Options status is up in the air until/if Biden un-suspends the Chinese Telcos.
  • CSCO – In the money at net $48,330 out of a potential $60,000 so $11,670 (24%) more to be made between now and January – yawn….
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXsk7_0a649PsA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2X7d_0a649PsA00
  • FB – Doing better now and we had great timing on our new short calls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UH1mw_0a649PsA00
  • FL – Net $33,975 on the $37,500 spread so another one with about 10% more to gain but not worth worrying about. You can see why we needed new trades.
  • GILD I – At the money but plenty more to make.
  • GILD II – Net $70,775 with $29,225 left to gain is up $10,000 from last time, when I said it was good for a new trade!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6rtC_0a649PsA00
  • GOLD – Coming back already, our timing was perfect.
  • GS – Just had blowout earnings.
  • IBM – Deep in the money already.
  • IMAX – Movies are opening back up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TL7VW_0a649PsA00
  • INTC – Our Stock of the Year for 2021! Still deep in the money after the pullback
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfWoN_0a649PsA00
  • LYG – We got in before the pop.
  • MMM – Deep in the money already at $40,000 out of $45,000ish but we don't need the money for anything else.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxGrD_0a649PsA00
  • NRG – Just added on the dip, so still good for a new trade and way too low to cover.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dr5tM_0a649PsA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnGyi_0a649PsA00
  • PAA – $1,440 dividend coming April 29th.
  • PBR – On track
  • PFE – Already in the money.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrCiy_0a649PsA00
  • PHM – New trade, already up.
  • QSR – Already doing well.
  • REYN – Already at our goal.
  • SKT – Hard to believe how hard I had to work to get people to pay attention to this one. Since we sold the $10 calls when we doubled down in Jan, let's buy back the 2023 $17 calls we already made money on (50% at $14,000) and roll the 40 2023 $10 calls at $6.40 (dip this morning for $25,600) to 60 of the 2023 $15 calls at $4 ($24,000). So we're spending net $15,600 and raising our call-away strike by $5 ($40,000) and now we're only 2/3 covered.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpMJC_0a649PsA00
  • SPWR – I think we have them in every portfolio! This is an old one and stupidly in the money now – even after the pullback.
  • T – Got cheap again and I love them down here so let's buy back the short Jan $33 calls for $4,500 and sell them again when they are back around $32.
  • UBS – Consoldidating for a move up I think and still good for a new trade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfk0B_0a649PsA00
  • VIAC – Added them back in as they got cheaper and it's a small position – in case they get even cheaper we are thrilled to double down.
  • VLO – Earnings were good but hard to imagine things get better from here. We're at our target with plenty to gain though so no pressing reason to take them off but this is the first position I have doubts about so far.
  • W – The only short in the portfolio. I can't believe they are still over $300.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvZvY_0a649PsA00
  • WBA – Another one I used to have to bang the table on.
  • WPM – Last month, I said I liked them as a new trade. Now they've popped.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBHTR_0a649PsA00
  • WU – On track at net $6,300 on the $20,000 spread. We're already up $3,200 but it's still better than most trade ideas you'll find – even after our first 100% gain.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33J7l8_0a649PsA00

Still not much to change. Earnings didn't damage us and we're chugging along but it's not likely we'll make another $185,000 this month as we're so far ahead of schedule the gains simply aren't there to be gotten – it's math! That's why we monitor how much money we expect to make from our positions – it has to be worth the bother and, if not, then of course we should be cashing out.

We'll do an intensive review next month as we'll be post earnings and post dividends with a clear view of Q2 in the rear-view mirror.

Until then – keep those hedges!

Phil's Stock World

Phil's Stock World

6
Followers
95
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Phil's Stock World

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Earnings#Year In Review#Quarterly Earnings#Ltp#Akam#Ba#Disca#Hmy#Labu#Rio#Td#Phm#Viac#Boeing#Tot#Chl#Un#The Chinese Telcos#Csco#Fl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksWoonsocket Call

The ETF Portfolio Strategist - Saturday, May 15

The consumer price index was much hotter than expected, while retail spending and industrial output came in below their respective consensus forecasts. The noise for US macro is sky high. The perception roller coaster took markets along for the ride.
StocksPosted by
Phil's Stock World

TGIF – Hedging for Disaster with our Short-Term Portfolio Review

We did a review of our Short-Term Portfolio last week and our timing was excellent as this has been a rough week for the markets but we were able to relax as our STP bumped up from $245,485 to $281,128 as of yesterday's close, gaining $35,643 (14.5%) for the week. Meanwhile, our Long-Term Portfolio (LTP) positions, which the STP is designed to protect, are down $79,067 (4%) since our April 16th review, so our STP is mitigating about 1/2 of the damages – as it's designed to. Of course the STP kicks in a bit harder between a 10-20% drop but no real signs of that so far as we're bouncing nicely this week after a 7% drop in the Nasdaq (more on that later).
Stockscapitalspectator.com

Research Review | 14 May 2021 | Stock Returns

Adam Farago and Erik Hjalmarsson (University of Gothenburg) At long horizons, multiplicative compounding induces strong-to-extreme positive skewness into stock returns; the magnitude of the effect is primarily determined by single-period volatility. Consequently, at horizons greater than five years, returns –individual or portfolio– will be positively skewed under reasonable parametrizations. From an investor perspective, the strong positive skewness implies that the mean compound return will serve as a poor guide for typical long-horizon outcomes. Moreover, the large effects of compounding on higher-order moments are shown to affect the validity of Taylor expansions used to approximate preferences for skewness, when applied to returns of annual or longer horizons.
StocksPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Which Way Wednesday – Dow 34,000 Edition (again)

After testing 33,900 last night, the Dow is back to 34,100 pre-market and we did spend April building a base at 34,000 so it should, at least, be bouncy. If we look at this as being rejected at 35,000, it's a 1,000-point run so the weak bounce takes us to 34,200 and the strong bounce would be 34,400 – nothing less than that is going to impress us today and I don't think we'll even get to the weak bounce as sentiment seems to be shifting a little.
Gamblingetf.com

Closing The Casino In Your Portfolio

That’s a reasonable question you should always be asking yourself. Other important questions include: What’s my motive? What are my goals and time horizon? That’s what good investing due diligence is all about, and it should all take place before you pull the buy trigger. What’s more, investing doesn’t happen...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

15 European Dividend Aristocrats To Diversify Your Portfolio

In general, Dividend Aristocrats are the foundation for the portfolios of most serious dividend growth investors. European Dividend aristocrats are typically blue chip stocks that have proven to reward shareholders with rising dividends over a long period. While historic dividend payment does not guarantee future distributions, it can help investors when accessing the likelihood of a company continuing to reward shareholders.
Marketsetfstrategy.com

How to leverage thematic investments in existing portfolios?

Thematic investment is new and exciting. It aims to harness long-term growth, but this innovative investment approach also breaks from traditional investment silos like countries, sectors, factors, or regions. Whether thematic investments are used tactically or strategically, investors’ portfolio allocation should be able to accommodate them efficiently. Since thematic funds...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

MSCI Equity Indexes May 2021 Index Review

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) - Get Report, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced the results of the May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore Indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 27, 2021. These changes have been posted on the Index Review web page on MSCI's web site at https://www.msci.com/index-review.
Marketsetf.com

Beware Of Sci-Fi Portfolios

Every once in a while, I would see outrageously expensive portfolios that picked parts of the market to outperform, yet were all but destined to underperform. These portfolios were designed by either a broker’s gut feeling or a firm’s so-called research, just to be proven fallacy by academic research. As...
StocksZacks.com

Large-Cap Stocks Bring Stability to Your Portfolio

The market is increasingly unpredictable these days, at times moving up, more often moving down and in between, trading sideways as well. But the macro data that keeps coming out is overwhelmingly positive. Not only that: earnings results show that companies are definitely coming around. And demand, which includes a lot of pent-up demand, is as strong as ever.
BusinessCNBC

Impact of inflation on bonds and your portfolio

Charles Ellis, founder of Greenwich Associates and author of "Winning the Loser's Game," and Dave Nadig, chief investment officer and director of research at ETF Trends and ETF Database, predict inflation's impact on the stock market. With CNBC's Bob Pisani.
Softwareforrester.com

What Is A CX Tech Portfolio?

A customer experience (CX) technology portfolio is both a select set of tools and almost everything your organization uses. Principal Analyst TJ Keitt unravels this paradox and explains how CX professionals can best navigate the tech landscape. Featuring:. TJ Keitt, Principal Analyst. Show Notes:. In the strictest sense, a CX...
Marketsetftrends.com

A Precipitous Pullback? How to Prepare Your Portfolio

The risks inherent in today's extended market rally. The proprietary PriceVol™ metric, which provides a more granular measure of market volatility. A rules-based index strategy that seeks to make money in bear markets. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees. CFA Institute members...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Altisource Portfolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) _ Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its first quarter. The Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 91 cents per share.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

May Tong Joins Principal® As Portfolio Manager For Global Asset Allocation Team

Principal Financial Group® announced today May Tong will join Principal Global Asset Allocation ($150 billion AUM 1), the specialized global asset allocation investment team of Principal Global Investors®, as a portfolio manager. Principal ® has a strong history of implementing research-driven, multi-asset class solutions including the Principal Strategic Asset Management (SAM) target risk portfolios, the Principal LifeTime target date fund series, and several other multi-managed, outcome-driven strategies to meet investor outcomes. The addition of Tong to the team will further support the firm's efforts to meet client demand for more holistic outcome-oriented portfolio solutions.
Marketsinvesting.com

The Hundred Year Portfolio?

Diversifying by market regime rather than asset class. In part one of our analysis of Chris Cole’s appearance on the Odd Lots podcast we took a look at the danger of the recency bias and the over reliance of investors on the 60/40 portfolio which has performed tremendously for more than a generation, but may now move into a massive multi-year path of underperformance due to a variety of factors including demographics, interest rates and de-globalization.
StocksPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Too Much Tuesday? Amazon Shows the Sky May Actually be the Limit

That's right, Amazon (AMZN) is down about 10% from that big post-market spike it took to 3,650 on 4/29 on the release of their earnings. Despite earning $27Bn in the past 12 months (through 3/31) it's hard to rationally support a market cap of $1.85Tn at 3,600 as that's 68 times those earnings and those earnings came in a year which was perfecft for Amazon, with everyone staying home (with Government checks) and ordering on-line for an entire year. In all likelihood, this may simply be as good as it gets for AMZN.
BusinessPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Monday Market Mania – Kaplan Speaks!

6 of them are by Robert Kaplan, who is the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and was a Vice-Chairman at Goldman Sachs (GS) with a 23-year carrer there before being sent off to the Fed. Kaplan is the Fed's Inflation Hawk and that means, most likely, he's here to cool off the markets so make sure you have your hedges up to date (see Friday's PSW Report) as it's not only time for retail earnings (which could be rough) but also options expire on Friday – so strap yourselves in...