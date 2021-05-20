Sounders FC to take part in special Major League Soccer NFT matchup and battle series art ahead of Sunday's match against Atlanta United
Seattle Sounders FC today announced that it is taking part in Major League Soccer’s first step into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space, as the league launches a NFT art collection prior to this weekend’s two marquee nationally televised matches between the Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 22 and Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United on Sunday, May 23.www.soundersfc.com