MLS

Sounders FC to take part in special Major League Soccer NFT matchup and battle series art ahead of Sunday's match against Atlanta United

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Sounders FC today announced that it is taking part in Major League Soccer’s first step into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space, as the league launches a NFT art collection prior to this weekend’s two marquee nationally televised matches between the Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 22 and Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United on Sunday, May 23.

MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes wrap up a stint of three away matches across all competitions this afternoon, paying a visit to Inter Miami in hopes of steering their way out of the doldrums the squad currently find themselves in. They’ll do so in front of a national audience on ABC, making...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Lewis Morgan scores equalizer as Inter Miami ties Atlanta United

Lewis Morgan scored in the 77th minute to help host Inter Miami secure a point following a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami (1-1-2, 5 points) fell behind early when Josef Martinez put Atlanta United (1-1-2, 5 points) ahead with a goal in the ninth minute.
MLSchatsports.com

Inter Miami 1-1 Atlanta United: Player Ratings and Reaction

Atlanta United earned a point on the road in South Florida with a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami on a warm, sunny Mothers Day contest Sunday. Atlanta United fans and players will be disappointed the team was unable to hold onto an early lead, but there are worse results to be had than a road point on the end of a packed set of fixtures early in the season.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United own fourth highest wage bill in MLS

It’s that wonderfully awkward time of the season when the MLS Players Association releases salaries for every player in the league. For us amateur Technical Directors on the interwebz it’s always an interesting day to go through and see exactly how the Atlanta United technical staff has assembled the roster from a financial standpoint.
MLSchatsports.com

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI at Inter Miami

While we aren’t sure what the timeline of a return for Ezequiel Barco will be for Atlanta United, we do know that he’s out against Inter Miami as the two clubs meet at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. And for a Five Stripes team looking for something—anything—in the attacking realm, they’ll hope that Barco’s stint on the injured list is a short one. Obviously, they’ll be hoping that Josef Martinez starts to look like his old self soon.
MLStonyspicks.com

Atlanta United vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Atlanta United vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Atlanta United (1-1-2) remained win-less for the 4th consecutive match, but they are getting better. In their last match they played for a 1-1 draw on the road against Inter Miami. Key man Josef Martinez was in the starting line-up and he took an early lead at the 9th minute with a powerful shot inside the area. However, they were equalized at the 77th minute with Morgan pulled even for the final 1-1. That’s their second consecutive 1-1 draw and Atlanta have now won just 1 of their last 6 matches in all competitions (1-2-3). They are sitting at the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference with 5 points, scoring 5 and conceding 4 goals in the process. Last season they had a poor record at home (4 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws), scoring just 10 and conceding 12 goals, but Martinez was injured for the entire season and that really hurt Atlanta’s scoring.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Josef Martinez opens up on ‘suffering’ after first MLS goal since 2019

After scoring his first goal in 438 days in a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami on Sunday, Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez says he’s “close” to a return to full fitness. The Venezuelan made his first start of the MLS season in Fort Lauderdale after coming off the bench in games against Orlando City, Chicago Fire and New England Revolution. It took Martinez only nine minutes to get off the mark, taking just one touch before firing the ball beyond John McCarthy.
MLSchatsports.com

Inaugural Unite Youth Cup Draws to a Close

Unite the Union, Atlanta United FC, UEFA Champions League, Georgia, Norwegian Football Cup, Coppa Italia, Southern Soccer Academy, England national under-17 association football team, National League. After seven months of action between 32 local youth teams, the inaugural Unite Youth Cup tournament ended this past weekend with Atlanta United and...
MLSsemoball.com

Moreno scores in stoppage time, Atlanta beats Montreal 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) -- Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Atlanta United a 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night. George Bello sent it ahead to Jake Mulraney, who crossed it to Moreno in the middle of the 18-yard box. Moreno's header glanced in off the right post to give Atlanta United (2-1-2) the lead two minutes before the final whistle.
MLSjacksonprogress-argus.com

CF Montreal takes momentum into Atlanta United FC matchup

CF Montreal desperately needed an offensive jolt, and Bjorn Johnsen gave them one Wednesday night, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win for the Impact against Inter Miami CF. Montreal (2-1-2, 8 points) finds itself tied for the top spot in the Eastern Conference after five games and will try to keep the momentum going when they face host Atlanta United FC (1-1-2, 5 points) on Saturday night.
MLSchatsports.com

Tools to the Match: How Atlanta United secures the win at home

Atlanta United is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday as the 5-Stripes take on CF Montréal. The team looks to get back in the win column after wrapping up a three-match road trip in all competitions with two consecutive draws. Saturday also marks the return to a near full house at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Atlanta will look to feed off that energy from the rowdy and proud 17s to secure three points. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

CF Montreal suffers 94th minute defeat to Atlanta United

CF Montreal faced off against Atlanta United on Saturday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium in front of one of the biggest crowds since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with an expected attendance capacity of 40,000. Montreal was looking to extend their winning streak to two after an impressive 2-0 road win over Inter Miami.
MLSthepost.on.ca

Last-second goal sends CF Montréal to agonizing defeat in Atlanta

Marcelino Moreno’s goal, seconds before the end of the game, carried Atlanta United to a 1-0 victory over CF Montréal on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Just as it appeared the visitors were going to escape with a draw and a valuable point, Atlanta United struck in sudden fashion in added time. On a counter-attack, Jake Mulraney, a second-half substitute, sent a cross to Moreno, whose header from the penalty spot glanced off the post past goalkeeper Clément Diop.
MLSchatsports.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United 2 vs. OKC Energy FC

ATL UTD 2 (1-1-0, 3 points) vs. OKC Energy FC (0-2-1, 1 point) Talent: Joe Malfa (play-by-play) and Lloyd Sam (analyst). ATL UTD 2 picked up its first win of the season when it defeated OKC Energy FC 1-0 on Saturday, May 1.