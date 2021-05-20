Sounders FC to take part in special Major League Soccer NFT matchup and battle series art ahead of Sunday's match against Atlanta United

Atlanta United vs Club de Foot Montreal 5/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Atlanta United (1-1-2) remained win-less for the 4th consecutive match, but they are getting better. In their last match they played for a 1-1 draw on the road against Inter Miami. Key man Josef Martinez was in the starting line-up and he took an early lead at the 9th minute with a powerful shot inside the area. However, they were equalized at the 77th minute with Morgan pulled even for the final 1-1. That’s their second consecutive 1-1 draw and Atlanta have now won just 1 of their last 6 matches in all competitions (1-2-3). They are sitting at the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference with 5 points, scoring 5 and conceding 4 goals in the process. Last season they had a poor record at home (4 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws), scoring just 10 and conceding 12 goals, but Martinez was injured for the entire season and that really hurt Atlanta’s scoring.