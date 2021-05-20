What does the expanded child tax credit mean for you and your family?
Parents can look forward to some extra cash beginning on July 15, when the IRS starts issuing an expanded child tax credit to millions of families. The boosted payout, authorized by President Biden with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, offers an annual payment of $3,000 for every child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under age 6. Individuals earning less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000 are eligible for the boosted credit.www.foxbusiness.com