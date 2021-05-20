newsbreak-logo
Escalating Lumber Prices Add $36,000 to Cost of New Single-Family Home

By Ronni Wilde — CBN Reporter
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of home building and remodeling, one of the biggest topics of conversation at the moment is the cost of lumber. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the escalating cost of lumber is now adding about $36,000 to the cost of a new single-family home. Random Lengths, a Eugene-based wood products tracking firm that produces an industry newsletter and has been providing benchmark lumber pricing for professionals for 77 years, reports that lumber prices are up 340 percent from a year ago.

MLSwataugaonline.com

Housing inventory grows in April 2021

Four months into the year home sales in the region are up 44 percent compared to a year ago, according to the latest real estate report by the High Country Association of REALTORS©. The number of single-family homes sold in April was a record for the month as sellers received...
Real Estatebdmag.com

Getting Housing On The Green Track

Changes need to be adapted to address climate change and continue the housing boom. After a hellish year painted by declining national health, economic downturn and legislative hurdles, the pandemic is finally subsiding and the country seems to be taking a collective sigh of relief. With the renewed optimism for the future has come a passion for recovery, not just health-wise, but also economically.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Homebuilder confidence high despite growing concerns over price, availability of materials

Homebuilder confidence remains high, despite growing concerns about the price and availability of building materials. According to the National Association of Homebuilder's (NAHB)/Wells Fargo housing market index, the reading for homebuilder confidence for newly built single-family homes for the month of May was 83, holding steady month-over-month. The housing market index can range between 0 and 100, and anything over 50 is considered positive sentiment.
Real EstateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homebuilder Confidence Remains High, But Rising Costs Present Major Risks

Builder sentiment in the single-family housing market was unchanged at 83 in May. Sales expectations in the next six months rose one point to 81. "Some builders are slowing sales to manage their own supply-chains, which means growing affordability challenges for a market in critical need of more inventory," said NAHB's chief economist.
San Mateo, CASilicon Valley

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
Real EstateInside Nova

Survey says: Regulation adds $94K to cost of new homes

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Regulations imposed by all levels of government account for $93,870, or 23.8 percent, of the current average sales price ($397,300) of a new single-family home, according to a new study by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
Real Estatestuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Single Family Homes 2021 1st Quarter Report

Martin County Single Family Homes 2021 1st Quarter Report. Click the image below to view the full details of the Martin County Single Family Homes quarterly data as reported by Martin County Realtors. The Martin County single-family home market continues to show improved sales volume when compared to the 1st...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Minneapolis Digest

Single-family homes for sale in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Minneapolis area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Industrympamag.com

Lumber price hike eases, relieving some pressure on homebuilders

US homebuilders have had a reprieve from staggering construction supply costs as lumber prices fell for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. After soaring more than 250% last month, lumber spot prices dropped to around $1,550 per thousand board feet last Friday, down from $1,686 the week before. Lumber futures also eased, dipping from a record high of $1,670.50 to around $1,400 per thousand board feet.
Colorado StateEstes Park Trail Gazette

Median price of Colorado single family home tops $500,000 for first time

Despite the first month-over-month increase in the inventory of active listings in nearly a year, an insatiable homebuyer appetite quickly offset those gains with increases in the number of properties under contract and closed in April, according to the latest data from the Colorado Association of REALTORS® (CAR). Market conditions...
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Trees fall, but prices won’t: The story behind the rising cost of lumber

SANDPOINT — It’s been happening for months; lumber prices are steadily climbing, and homeowners, craftsmen and do-it-yourself-ers are grumbling about the seemingly unending price increase for a single sheet of plywood or some two-by-fours. The reasons for the roughly double, and sometimes triple price point are complicated and multifaceted, said...
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

When Will the Price of Lumber Go Down?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
Shakopee, MNswnewsmedia.com

Plans move forward for 101 single-family homes in Windermere expansion

The Shakopee Planning Commission recommended the city council approve the construction of 101 single-family residential lots as an expansion to the Windermere development at a planning commission meeting last week. Developer D.R. Horton applied for the construction of the homes, which would be priced in the low $400,000s and located...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

How Has the Spike in Lumber Prices Increased Home Costs?

Matthew Myre is the founder of PurpleCup Digital, a web design and digital marketing agency. He’s also a former real estate agent and a freelance writer specializing in real estate economics, news, industry analysis, and more. Matthew has over ten years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, content marketing, web...
Real Estateazpm.org

Lumber shortage leads to rising home prices, calls for tariff reductions

As more of the economy reopens, the cost of doing business has gone up in some sectors. Construction in particular is dealing with a rise in lumber prices. The National Association of Homebuilders estimated in April that increasing lumber prices over the last 12 months added nearly $36,000 to the average cost of a new, single-family home. High demand for new housing coupled with a drop in lumber production are just a few factors. Efforts to ease the burden on builders and homebuyers has put renewed focus on tariffs levied on lumber imported from Canada. We discussed the international interest this issue has garnered with Zaib Shaikh, Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles.