Escalating Lumber Prices Add $36,000 to Cost of New Single-Family Home

In the world of home building and remodeling, one of the biggest topics of conversation at the moment is the cost of lumber. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the escalating cost of lumber is now adding about $36,000 to the cost of a new single-family home. Random Lengths, a Eugene-based wood products tracking firm that produces an industry newsletter and has been providing benchmark lumber pricing for professionals for 77 years, reports that lumber prices are up 340 percent from a year ago.