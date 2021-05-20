newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

Amazon confirmed as tenant of build-to-suit warehouse near DFW Airport

By Ryan Salchert
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 17 hours ago
New plans submitted to the state have confirmed that Amazon is the mystery tenant behind a new build-to-suit warehouse near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Original plans for the project were submitted to the state in September. The 517,510-square-foot warehouse was to be located at 3500 S. Airfield Drive and would be built by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. Macquarie Real Estate Investments Holdings Inc., an arm of Australia-based investment bank Macquarie Group, was also involved with the project. While plans at the time did not name the would-be tenant, Amazon was suspected to be the tenant.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

