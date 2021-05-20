Amazon confirmed as tenant of build-to-suit warehouse near DFW Airport
New plans submitted to the state have confirmed that Amazon is the mystery tenant behind a new build-to-suit warehouse near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Original plans for the project were submitted to the state in September. The 517,510-square-foot warehouse was to be located at 3500 S. Airfield Drive and would be built by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. Macquarie Real Estate Investments Holdings Inc., an arm of Australia-based investment bank Macquarie Group, was also involved with the project. While plans at the time did not name the would-be tenant, Amazon was suspected to be the tenant.grapevine.bubblelife.com