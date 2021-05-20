newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lana Del Trey: Listen to three new songs

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Del Rey has premiered not one, not two, but three new songs. The tracks are titled “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” You can download all three now via digital outlets. Over the last few months, Del Rey has been teasing the release of two albums, Rock Candy...

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Rock Candy Sweet#Chemtrails Over#The Country Club#Abc Audio#Book#Wildflower Wildfire#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Koreless Returns With First New Songs in 5 Years: Listen

Elusive Welsh producer Koreless has shared his first new songs in over five years. One is called “Black Rainbow” and it arrives with a new music video shot by director Alex Turvey in Rachub, North Wales. “Black Rainbow” is the A-side of a 10" vinyl with the B-side “Moonlight.” Check out the tracks below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Song “good 4 u”: Listen

Olivia Rodrigo has released a new song. It’s called “good 4 u,” and you can check it out below. “good 4 u” is the third offering from Rodrigo’s forthcoming debut album SOUR, following the wildly popular “drivers license” and “deja vu.” This weekend, Rodrigo will perform “good 4 u” on Saturday Night Live. The episode will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. SOUR arrives May 21 via Geffen.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Drops Another New Song ‘STATUS’: Listen

Russ recently announced that he will not be be shying away from dropping music at his will, kicking off the song per week campaign last week with ‘SMALL TALK‘. Russ showcased his fast rapping on that track but he’s switching things up a bit with his second drop ‘STATUS’. He’s still rapping freely but with some more melody packed in over a not so usual instrumental.
NFLNME

Listen to a teaser of a new Green Day song from the studio

Green Day have shared a teaser of a new song from the studio – take a listen below. In the video, which was shared to Instagram with a bunch of eye emojis, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is seen in the studio working on new material. “Nice little intro here, check...
CelebritiesComplex

Lana Del Rey Shares 3 New Songs Ahead of Upcoming Album

Lana Del Rey has dropped off three new songs, “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” The latter track includes production from legendary producer Mike Dean, who also co-wrote the song alongside Lana. A press release describes the new song offerings as “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th...
Musicmxdwn.com

Lana Del Rey Releases Three New Meditative Tracks In Anticipation of Upcoming Album

Lana Del Rey has released three new buzz tracks as she is gearing up to release her seventh and eighth studio albums. The new tracks called “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” According to Pitchfork, she co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Gabriel Edward Simon, who produced the “Blue Banisters and co-produced “Text Book” with Zachary Dawes. Del Rey co-wrote “Wildflower Wildfire” with Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, who also produced the song. Check them out below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Florence and the Machine Share New Song “Call Me Cruella”: Listen

Florence and the Machine have released “Call Me Cruella,” a song from the soundtrack to the live-action 101 Dalmatians spin-off film Cruella. Take a listen to that below. Nicholas Britell scored Cruella, which is out May 28. Florence Welch said in a press release, “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs. And the villains often got the best numbers. So to help create and perform a song for Cruella is the fulfillment of a long held childhood dream. I’m so grateful to Nicholas Britell and Disney for allowing me so much creative freedom, and for trusting me with Cruella’s beautiful madness.”
Musicgetindianews.com

J. Cole Released New Album The Off-Season Listen Songs on Spotify!

J.Cole is finally out with the much-awaited album of his that the fans have been waiting for a long time for this new album and now it is finally here so the excitement of the fans is touching the roof right now and it seems like this is going to be the talk of this week that he has launched his new album and people must have already jumped on the song as many of them must be trying to decode the songs and are going to crack the meaning of the individual songs as there are going to be many easter eggs in the songs which the fans will be eager to find.
Musicrock947.com

Listen to new Judah & the Lion song, “Help Me to Feel Again”

Judah & the Lion has premiered a new song called “Help Me to Feel Again.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, is being released in honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month. “Last year was the first year in 7 years we haven’t toured,” says frontman...
CelebritiesVulture

Lana Del Rey Uploads 3 Singles With No Warning

Lana Del Rey said soft-girl summer has rights! Lana Del Rey’s famously “soft personality” was completely quiet today as she uploaded three lush new singles to all streaming platforms. “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and “Blue Banisters” are each accompanied by the same grainy selfie of Del Rey, legal name Elizabeth Grant, with different filters. A press release quoted by Pitchfork says they are “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th studio album,” which she announced equally randomly last month. The album, also titled Blue Banisters, is set to arrive on July 4. Last year, she released her seventh record, Chemtrails Over the Country Club. At the time, she stated her next album would be out in June, titled Rock Candy Sweet, along with the same selfie. It’s unclear if it’s a separate project from Blue Banisters, but, either way, Lana Del Rey fans are going to have a film-worthy summer.
MusicComplex

Listen to Smino’s New Song “Rice & Gravy” f/ Monte Booker

The smooth lyrical stylings of Smino have finally returned in his new song “Rice & Gravy,” featuring Monte Booker. The new track is rumored to be on Smino’s upcoming third studio album as well. Teaming up frequent collaborator Monte Booker, Smino spills out more of his life story over the...
Musicwirx.com

Listen to new The Glorious Sons song, “Daylight”

The Glorious Sons are back with more music. The “S.O.S.” rockers have premiered a new song called “Daylight.” You can download the two-and-a-half-minute rock rager now via digital outlets. “It captures the way the band feels live,” the Sons say of “Daylight.” “We could all use a little bit of...
MusicNME

Listen to Bono team up with Linda Perry on new song ‘Eden (To Find Love)’

Bono has collaborated with Linda Perry for a new song, ‘Eden (To Find Love)’ – you can hear the track below. The U2 frontman’s work on the song features as part of the soundtrack album for the Don Hardy-directed documentary film Citizen Penn, which was shot in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake and explores the advocacy and activism of actor Sean Penn and his organisation J/P Haitian Relief Organisation (now CORE).