newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Metallica to bring back streaming concert series for Month of Giving charity initiative

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn up your computer speakers: #MetallicaMondays has returned. The metal legends have announced that they’re bringing back their archival streaming concert series for a one-night-only virtual event. It will feature a full replay of ‘Tallica’s 2018 show in Lincoln, Nebraska. The stream will help support Metallica’s Month of Giving charity...

rock947.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Lincoln, NE
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#The Stream#Computer Speakers#Streaming#Youtube Channel#Feeding America#Abc Audio#Concert Series#Charity Initiative#Feature#Youtube Channel#Hiatus#Direct Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Lincoln, NEKSNB Local4

Shinedown coming to Pinewood Bowl Theatre

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shinedown with Special Guest The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at Noon. You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Official Ticketmaster app....
Omaha, NEkios.org

Jazz Calendar (Updated 5/16/2021)

Jason Moran and The Bandwagon will appear on June 24th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A leading force in new jazz, composer-pianist Jason Moran plays with an unmistakable sense of funk, fluidity, and freedom. Together with his group The Bandwagon, bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits, deliver an explosive combination of classical and contemporary jazz styles. Moran was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2010 and is the Artistic Director for Jazz at The Kennedy Center. The Rolling Stone says he is “the most provocative thinker in current jazz." Showtime for Jason Moran and The Bandwagon is 7:30pm June 24th at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A preshow curtain warmer session with Omaha’s Shawn Bell Trio will take place. Listen and learn about the differences and compliments between classical and contemporary jazz music. Preshow curtain warmers will take place in the theater lobby one hour prior to the start of the show.
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

Garth Brooks to perform first Memorial Stadium concert in 34 years on Aug. 14

Country music star Garth Brooks will perform at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m., marking the first live music concert at the historic venue in 34 years. According to a news release from the Athletic Department, tickets will go on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets using the Ticketmaster website, app or phone number. No tickets will be available at the Ticketmaster outlets or Memorial Stadium box office.