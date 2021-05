Gericke Process Engineer Reveals Where Material Losses Are Found. May 13, 2021, Somerset, NJ: The stark reality of empty supermarket shelves has forced consumers to learn about supply chains and forced processors to question the stability of their supply chains. Without reliable access to staples such as flour, sugar and salt, many processors simply cannot produce. Now, every ingredient has become more and more precious and the cost of waste has become less and less acceptable. Rene Meira Medina, executive vice president of Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ (www.gerickegroup.com), offers the following considerations to help identify areas in the plant that are prone to product loss and to minimize the impact: