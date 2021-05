Alan Jackson is headed home to Newnan, Ga., for a concert to benefit tornado relief efforts in the area. The Where I Come From tornado benefit concert is set for June 26. Jackson's concert will take place three months after an EF-4 tornado tore through Newnan, destroying at least 70 homes and damaging numerous others. Per a press release for the benefit concert, more than 1,700 structures were affected by the storm. The event is benefitting the Coweta Community Foundation, which is assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts.