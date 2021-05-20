newsbreak-logo
Tyler Rich Says You Deserve ‘Better Than You’re Used To’ in New Song [Listen]

By Robyn Collins
102.3 The Bull
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Releasing new music takes courage and a lot of work anytime, but especially during a pandemic when there has been no touring, and no live shows to introduce those songs and get audience reactions. That hasn't stopped Tyler Rich. The California native is back with a new jam, “Better Than...

Wichita Falls, TX
