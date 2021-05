Finding Keeper locations in Mass Effect is one of the first quests you come across in the Citadel. The quest can be initiated in one of two ways - by talking to Chorban or Jahleed - and though it's not mandatory for the main storyline, it's a storyline we'll return to in the sequel. As well as this, it's a welcome early source of easy XP - and a handy way to get to know the Citadel.