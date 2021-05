Conjecture, speculation, and opinion are a recurring pillar of my annual spring turkey camp. These debates always include our observations about where we think the birds are in their breeding cycle, and how it coincides with hunting season. Are the turkeys done breeding already? Have they even started? Or are they right in the middle of things? This topic doesn’t just matter because we’re curious (though we are). It matters because the answers to those questions can determine the intensity of gobbling activity and as a result, our hunting success.