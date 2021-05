After four long years, I can say that I am glad that I came to Bowdoin. I was able to learn about something I never would have been able to learn anywhere else: the way white people live. I can say with certainty that I hope to never be in a space like this again, so I bid farewell to Brunswick, Maine. I want to leave something behind for the Black students on this campus that are often forgotten, spoken over and disenfranchised.