Q&A: 5 questions with East Gaston baseball's Liam Brady

Though only a seven-week sprint to the finish line, the opportunity to play high school baseball is one East Gaston’s Liam Brady isn’t taking for granted. After receiving the backing of his peers and East Gaston community members, the Warriors’ junior baseball player was voted the first Gaston Gazette/Shelby Star baseball player of the week. He received 52% of a recent poll, beating out Lincoln Charter's Davis Al-Hussaini, Ben Hodge and Porter Hall of Crest, Jake Bidoglio and Matthew Walker of South Point, Forestview's Dalton Thomason and Ty Heavner of Cherryville.