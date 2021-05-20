What Really Happened to Mikayla Miller? Destruction of Black Female Bodies Continues…

So now cops are racist even when they save a black person’s life? That’s the warped logic of the fury over the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant. Bryant was a 16-year-old African-American girl who was shot dead by police in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, not long before the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case was read out. Cue online anger and activist rage. ‘Black lives matter!’, people cried. Yes, they do. Which is why that police officer shot at Bryant – because she was about to stab another black girl. ‘Black lives matter’ seems to have been the motivation for the cop’s behaviour.