Cher Confirms Cher, The Movie Is Happening As She Celebrates Her 75th Birthday

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s about time! Straight from the horse’s mouth—Cher, The Movie biopic is officially in the works. The iconic performer confirmed the news on Twitter hours before turning 75-years-old on May 20. Here’s what we know so far. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar-winner Eric Roth (yes, of “A Star...

