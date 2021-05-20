Partnership plans 300K-SF build-to-suit at Richardson's CityLine
More office space is being proposed in Richardson in hopes of attracting the area's next major relocation. A partnership between Transwestern Development Company and BC Station Partners have revealed plans for The Exchange at CityLine, a six-story, 300,000-square-foot build-to-suit office project. Designed by BOKA Powell, the project will be located near the southeast corner of N. Central Expressway and President George Bush Turnpike.richardson.bubblelife.com