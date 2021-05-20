newsbreak-logo
Richardson, TX

Partnership plans 300K-SF build-to-suit at Richardson's CityLine

By Ryan Salchert
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 17 hours ago
More office space is being proposed in Richardson in hopes of attracting the area's next major relocation. A partnership between Transwestern Development Company and BC Station Partners have revealed plans for The Exchange at CityLine, a six-story, 300,000-square-foot build-to-suit office project. Designed by BOKA Powell, the project will be located near the southeast corner of N. Central Expressway and President George Bush Turnpike.

richardson.bubblelife.com
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

