Partnership plans 300K-SF build-to-suit at Richardson's CityLine

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Fort Worth American Institute of Architects Homes Tour is Fort Worth’s only citywide homes tour curated by architects. The 2021 event will feature a digital tour of each home presented exclusively by the home’s architect. The typical weekend event has been extended a full week, and will include videos, photos and product information on each home. Each day there will be educational webinars or live zoom sessions featuring products and services found in the homes.