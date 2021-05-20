Co-Founder of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, The Staple Singers Passes Away at Age 85

In the May 12, 2021 edition of the Milwaukee Community Journal, we published a story on the passing of Pervis Staples (shown in at left during the groups induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998), a co-founding member of the legendary gospel group, The Staple Singers. The photo that we included with the article—we believed—was Pervis. It wasn’t. A reader called us Thursday, May 20 to inform us the photo we published was Pervis’ father, Roebuck ‘Pops’ Staples (pictured with his guitar, which was used in last week’s MCJ), one of the co-founders of The Staple Singers. We apologize to fans of the Staple Singers and the Staples family for our error.