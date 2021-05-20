newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Co-Founder of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, The Staple Singers Passes Away at Age 85

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the May 12, 2021 edition of the Milwaukee Community Journal, we published a story on the passing of Pervis Staples (shown in at left during the groups induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998), a co-founding member of the legendary gospel group, The Staple Singers. The photo that we included with the article—we believed—was Pervis. It wasn’t. A reader called us Thursday, May 20 to inform us the photo we published was Pervis’ father, Roebuck ‘Pops’ Staples (pictured with his guitar, which was used in last week’s MCJ), one of the co-founders of The Staple Singers. We apologize to fans of the Staple Singers and the Staples family for our error.

communityjournal.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Staple Singers#Co Founders#The Rock#Music#Mcj#Pops#Community
Related
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.