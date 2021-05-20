Ontario can only have ‘good summer’ if COVID-19 vaccines continue, some measures remain: officials
WATCH ABOVE: Co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Council Dr. Adalsteinn Brown cautioned against reopening too early on Thursday, stating during a press conference that reopening on June 2 would likely lead to a rise in cases that will likely subside later in the summer. He added that reopening in mid-June would “bring cases down to a very low level and a consistent downward trend throughout the summer.”915thebeat.com