Ontario can only have ‘good summer’ if COVID-19 vaccines continue, some measures remain: officials

The Italian government and the National Trade Unions signed on 6 April 2021 the new Protocol on Health and Safety measures in the workplace (document in Italian here), with the aim of containing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and which updates the previous protocol signed on 14 March 2020 and updated on 24 April 2020 (see our newsletter on the protocol of 14 March here and the one on the protocol of 24 April here).