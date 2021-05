Welcome, and thank you all for coming to the Town of Chevy Chase Annual Meeting. As I prepared for this meeting, I kept imagining us together at the Lawton Center, with treats in the back of the room to sustain us, and I so wish we could be there now instead of on Zoom. But hopefully that day is not too far off, and in the meantime, I am pleased to be joined here virtually by my colleagues on the Council- Joel Rubin (Vice Mayor), Barney Rush (Treasurer), Ellen Cornelius Ericson (Secretary), and Irene Lane (Community Liaison).