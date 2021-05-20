The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced 380 student-athletes from 154 programs have received 2021 NFCA Division I All-Region accolades.

Registration for the 2021-2022 cohort is open to all U.S. coaches, athletic department leaders and sports organizations; early bird rates available through June. Youth sports are linked to higher test scores and graduation rates. Sports participation also has a proven impact in shaping successful adults by instilling ideations of accountability, confidence and teamwork. As the world of athletics evolves, so must leadership. Aligning with mindSpark Learning’s® (MindSpark™) commitment to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion into education, MSL CAPITA, its sports and coaching arm, announced the focus for its 2021-2022 COLab will support athletic program leaders and sports organizations in developing innovative cultures to elevate the impact of female athlete development and success.