newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced 380 student-athletes from 154 programs have received 2021 NFCA Division I All-Region accolades.

Nfca.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all student-athletes now become eligible for the 2021 NFCA Division I All-America squads. Alabama (South), Arizona (West), Oklahoma (Central), Oklahoma State...

nfca.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Miami University#Oregon Coaches#Head Coaches#The Division#Nfca Division#Sooners#The Usa Today Nfca Di#Notre Dame#Cowgirls#Irish#Northwestern#Pac 12#Today Nfca Di Top#Huskies#All Region Accolades#All Region Recognition#Fastpitch#All America Teams#Conference Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
Sportschatsports.com

#5 UW Softball “awarded” 16th overall seed

Washington’s road to the 2021 WCWS far tougher than even the most pessimistic person could have imagined. Picked to earn a national seed between 7 and 11 by basically every projection, the Huskies (41-11, 18-5 Pac-12) were named the #16 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Softball Tournament, barely high enough to bring next weekend’s regional round to Seattle, never mind a Super Regional.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Gould Named NFCA All-Region

St. Louis, Mo., May 14, 2021 — Junior Katie Gould of the Washington University in St. Louis softball team has been named Third-Team All-Central Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), the organization announced Friday. A three-time All-UAA honoree, Gould started all 22 games for the Bears split between...
TennisThe Laker/Lutz News

HCC athletic director earns regional Coach of the Year honor

Sarah Summerfield, Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Athletic Director and tennis head coach, was selected as the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) State/National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 8 Women’s Coach of the Year. Under Summerfield and assistant coach Chris Nyholm, the Lady Hawks completed an undefeated season 6-0...
EducationDenver Post

MSL CAPITA COLab, a National Sports and Coaching Fellowship, Announces Focus to Elevate Female Leaders and Athletes

Registration for the 2021-2022 cohort is open to all U.S. coaches, athletic department leaders and sports organizations; early bird rates available through June. Youth sports are linked to higher test scores and graduation rates. Sports participation also has a proven impact in shaping successful adults by instilling ideations of accountability, confidence and teamwork. As the world of athletics evolves, so must leadership. Aligning with mindSpark Learning’s® (MindSpark™) commitment to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion into education, MSL CAPITA, its sports and coaching arm, announced the focus for its 2021-2022 COLab will support athletic program leaders and sports organizations in developing innovative cultures to elevate the impact of female athlete development and success.
College Place, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Hawks student-athletes earn all-SCAC honors

COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High student-athletes were named to all-South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) teams following the conclusion on the spring seasons. The Hawks baseball team had senior Carter Schreindl and sophomore Jacob Courtney named to the all-SCAC first team, and College Place senior Justin McKenzie was named Player of the Year.
Orangeburg, NYchargerathletics.com

BOWE NAMED TO 2021 NFCA DIVISION II EAST REGION FIRST TEAM

Orangeburg, N.Y. (5/13/21) Dominican Softball player, Rajene Bowe, has been named to the 2021 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) East Region First Team as was announced yesterday. Bowe is one of five players from the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) to appear on the First Team. This is Bowe's second...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

UHart athletics program to transition from NCAA Division I to Division III

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The University of Hartford Board of Regents voted on Thursday to transition the university’s athletics program from NCAA Division I to Division III. The university said the decision comes after a year of discussion and study of the current athletics model, as well as financial information and a review conducted by a nationally recognized athletics consulting firm.
Soccergolobos.com

Maly and Edwards Earn NCAA Division I Women’s All-Pacific Region Honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gwen Maly and Jadyn Edwards of The University of New Mexico women’s soccer team have earned 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-Pacific honors after a historic season by the Lobos. Maly was named to the All-Pacific First Team, and Edwards was named to the All-Pacific Second Team.
College SportsGrand Forks Herald

UND's Nguon, Weah receive Associated Press All-American accolades

UND senior center Nathan Nguon and sophomore running back Otis Weah were named to the Associated Press FCS All-America Team, which was announced Wednesday. Weah was a first-team running back, while Nguon was a second-team lineman. It's the second All-America honor for Weah this week. On Monday, he was named...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Marshall University students win WV Athletic Trainers' Association Quiz Bowl

HUNTINGTON — Athletic training program students at Marshall University won first place at the 2021 West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Quiz Bowl competition on April 16. Three students in the program, which is the Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training program, participated and finished first over teams from West...
College Sportsdailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Athletics Announces Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Winners

University of Utah Athletics announced the winners of the 2021 Student-Athlete Crimson Carpet Awards on Monday afternoon. Among the winners was Ty Jordan, who passed away tragically in December of last year, receiving both the awards for Men’s Sport Athlete of the Year and Men’s Sport Rookie of the Year.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC Athletic Training Students Receive LSC Accolades

Several athletic training students in the Department of Health and Human Performance at A&M-Commerce received recognition at a reception on April 27. Five students received the Lone Star Conference Athletic Training Student Academic Award. The award recognizes students with at least 24 student credit hours at A&M-Commerce and a 3.3 GPA or higher. Recipients were:
College Sportswellingtonadvertiser.com

Local basketball star receives NCAA Division I scholarship

FERGUS – Brock Newton of Fergus recently signed an NCAA Division I Basketball Scholarship with Bucknell University. Newton, a graduate of Centre Wellington District High School (CWDHS), has received a full athletic scholarship with the Pennsylvania school, which plays in the NCAA’s Patriot League. Newton said he had been in...
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Echegini Named United Soccer Coaches All-Region

KANSAS CITY – Mississippi State soccer forward Onyi Echegini was named to the United Soccer Coaches Association's Third Team All-Southeast Region, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. With her selection to the All-Region team, Echegini is now eligible to become USC All-American in the next round of voting. The sophomore from...
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

REGION X DIVISION I TOURNAMENT AT LEXINGTON COUNTY BASEBALL STADIUM

The home of the Lexington County Blowfish is serving as the site for the Region X Division I baseball tournament. The 2 finalists were decided Sunday afternoon at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Top seed Florence/Darlington Technical College defeated Louisburg College 8-3 to advance to Monday's 1 pm Friday. This set up an elimination game between Louisburg and Spartanburg Methodist to determine the other finalist. Spartanburg Methodist came away with a 12-8 victory and will need to defeat the Stingers twice to claim the title. If a 2nd game is necessary, it will take place at 4:30 pm Monday.