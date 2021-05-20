The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced 380 student-athletes from 154 programs have received 2021 NFCA Division I All-Region accolades.
The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all student-athletes now become eligible for the 2021 NFCA Division I All-America squads. Alabama (South), Arizona (West), Oklahoma (Central), Oklahoma State...nfca.org