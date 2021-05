After a long winter, the spring farmers market is a breath of fresh air for food lovers. Even the most ardent lover of root vegetables is at least a little excited to see the bunches of delicate and flavorful ingredients that hint at more sunshine to come. Yes, there are flowers and herbs for your own garden, but there is also a bounty of seasonal produce that has an almost cultlike following. We’re talking about morels, fiddlehead ferns, ramps and, of course, leeks. Read on to learn more about leeks, or jump straight to the leek recipe.