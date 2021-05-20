Grundéns Sustainability Journey Continues with Introduction of Fully Compostable Packaging
May 20, 2021 (Poulsbo, WA) – Grundéns, producer of the world’s leading fishing apparel and footwear, today announces new eco packaging that is completely compostable and will help reduce the ubiquitous plastic poly bags that have been common in packaging for many years. Each year, 500 billion plastic bags are used worldwide with only 1% of those being recycled. Many of the rest end up in the world’s oceans, where it’s estimated that there will be more plastics than fish by 2050.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com