newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A NEW WORLD AWAITS WITH ZWIFT’S MAKURI ISLANDS

By True Communications
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 21 hours ago

Zwift, the online global fitness platform, has today opened its latest virtual travel destination, Makuri Islands. Makuri Islands is an entirely new Zwift World primed for future expansion. The first map within Makuri Islands will be Yumezi, a fantastical countryside destination, inspired by Japanese culture. The spirit of an ancient...

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#New World#Fitness App#Exercise Equipment#Sea Creatures#Dirt Roads#Gravel Roads#Ancient Temples#Zwift S#Zwift World#Japanese#Chomper#Sprint#Village Loop#Spirit Forest#Guest World#Kom#Makuri Islands#Countryside Tour#Mystical Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

The 11 Best New Hiking Trails From Around the World

We’re dedicating our May features to the outdoors and adventure. In 2020, we saw more people get outside, eager for a breath of fresh air after challenging spring, taking up new activities and blazing new trails. Now, in 2021, read our features to learn more about 15 outdoor skills you should master, the best state parks across the country, a new trend of hotels opening near formerly remote national parks, and one person’s quest to make outdoor experiences accessible for all.
Lifestyleinsideuniversal.net

Jurassic World VelociCoaster soft opens at Islands of Adventure

Jurassic World VelociCoaster has begun technical rehearsals with the general public, better known as “Soft Opening”. For those unfamiliar, a “Soft Opening” is essentially a technical rehearsal of a new attraction or a final release candidate test for the ride. All the major components are installed and operational but some tweaks, changes, and updates will occur prior to the grand opening.
Travelveranda.com

The 23 Most Beautiful Islands in the World

There's nothing like an island getaway to achieve some much-needed R&R, quality time with a partner or family, and to fall in love with another part of the world—or return to a beloved locale. While far-off destinations like Bora Bora and Tasmania offer an exotic and unique escape, you don't have to go that far to enjoy one of the most breathtaking beaches around the globe. From Canada and the Caribbean to the Mediterranean and beyond, we're highlighting 23 of the world's mot beautiful islands—and their most luxurious accommodations—to inspire your next great vacation.
stupiddope.com

Sky Lagoon in Iceland Offers A Natural 246-Foot Geothermal-Infinity Edge Pool

Since you have not had the chance for awhile, make your next vacation something to remember. Iceland may seem a world away but is very worth it when you consider that their latest attraction is an infinity edge lagoon with volcano views in Kársnes Harbour called the Sky Lagoon. The...
Lifestylectvisit.com

The Best Natural Wonders in Mystic Country

There is plenty to love about Mystic Country, but its abundant natural wonders including hiking trails, waterfalls, and swimming holes, definitely top the list. The best part? Many of these gems are easily accessible and free to the public, thanks to Connecticut’s state park system and preserved and protected land. While life may get pretty busy sometimes, consider this is as a friendly reminder to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us, even if only for a quick lunch break.
Travelaudacy.com

The best islands to visit around the world in 2021

The island vacation is a popular trope, but there’s no denying the relaxing powers of a few sweet breezes, the feeling of toes in the sand, and the knowledge that there’s a big body of water between you and your daily concerns. But that’s not all you’ll find on the world’s best islands: hiking, amazing food, snorkeling, ancient ruins, wildlife, and stunning natural wonders. Here are the best islands for vacationing in 2021.
Lifestylelivingetc.com

The world's first floating pool is opening in London this month

On 19th May, the largest free-standing acrylic pool structure in the world will be unveiled at Embassy Gardens, the prestigious riverside neighborhood in Nine Elms, London. Once installed, the aptly named Sky Pool will span 25-meters across two buildings and is entirely see-through, meaning people can glide between buildings 35 meters (115 feet) above the ground.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

This record-breaking pool in Dubai is almost 1,000 feet off the ground

It’s officially summer in Dubai, and the luxurious Address Beach Resort at Jumeirah Gate is the best place in the United Arab Emirates to help you stay cool. The amenities at the Address Beach Resort at Jumeirah Gate, which opened in December 2020, have reached new heights. The resort’s pool is now in the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest outdoor infinity pool. Located on the resort’s 77th-floor rooftop, the massive pool (almost twice as long as an Olympic pool, according to CNN) is over 964 feet up in the air.
LifestyleTime Out Global

7 of the world’s most spectacular outdoor swimming pools

Few sensations beat plunging into a massive outdoor pool, the sky looming big and bright and blue above. Even if you’re bang in the middle of the city, even if you’re surrounded by dozens of other swimmers, you can’t help but feel like you’ve found a place of peace: a calming and energising escape from the frenetic outside world.
WorldInterior Design

Habitas Namibia Seeks to Redefine Luxury With a Sustainable Resort

The natural landscape of Namibia, from its desert dunes to vast savannas, draws visitors around the globe, so when hospitality brand Habitas envisioned a new hotel there, preserving the natural balance was top of mind. Habitas Namibia, a modular build crafted mainly from sustainably-sourced wood, marks the brand's second hotel (the flagship property opened in Tulum, Mexico in 2017). "Nature plays a fundamental role for Habitas Namibia and when creating the property, we ensured full immersion into the natural world, comfort and space designed for human connection, and sustainability throughout the entire design and execution process," says Kfir Levy, co-founder. The team decided on a modular building approach to minimize carbon emissions—and environmental impact—compared to traditional methods of construction. "Our design philosophy is simple: we let the nature speak for itself," Levy adds.