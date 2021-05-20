newsbreak-logo
Police searching for missing South Carolina woman believed to be in Ga.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple police agencies in South Carolina are searching for a 22-year old woman from Starr who was believed to be heading towards Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Greenville, South Carolina police are looking for Tess Smith, who was reported missing and in danger by...

