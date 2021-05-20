newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ormond Beach, FL

Have a Taste of Ormond May 23

By For Hometown New
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTaste of Ormond was delayed this year because of the pandemic, but will now be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Pavilion at Destination Daytona at 1651 U.S. 1, Ormond Beach. Try a filet and goat cheese empanada with chimichurri sauce from Blau, a crispy chicken...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Ormond Beach, FL
Restaurants
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Ormond Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Ormond Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame#Food Drink#Hot Sauce#Chicken Wings#Best Foods#Future Foods#Grind Gastropub#Ormond Beach Mainstreet#Taste#Fresh Sushi#Bourbon#Craft Beers#Vegan Ginger#Destination Daytona#Wines#Honey#Chimichurri Sauce#Pork Wings#Tuna Crudo#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Ormond Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Nothing else compares to this upscale coastal home

Put some luxury and excitement in your life with this upscale coastal-style beachside home, with a three-story elevator. Luxurious engineered hardwood floors, solid-wood cabinetry, Cambria quartz, cable railings and shiplap ceilings grace this professionally designed and decorated beauty. It also features a three-zone AC, impact-resistant windows, shutters, a hot-and-cold-water outdoor shower and room for a pool. Get that sensational feeling of bringing the outdoors in, with 10-foot ceilings and natural lighting galore. The first floor is ideal for a luxurious in-law set up, with access to the kitchen. This home is not only lavish, it also is strong. Built with 2.8-foot-by-16-inch-deep footers and six 5-inch steel rebar, this ''first-time-offered'' family beach home will protect and wow you.
Volusia County, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Chef's Corner: Are you ready? Hurricane season is coming

It’s that time of year again and this hurricane season may be a little busy, so let’s get ready. I was on the Hurricane Disaster Team for Volusia County Schools for more than 15 years. We were responsible for opening up the schools as shelters during hurricane evacuations. Let me...
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

A Downtown DeLand success story

When Wendy LaRocca decided to go into business for herself three-and-a-half years ago, it might have seemed like the deck was stacked against her. She had no experience owning a small business. She had been forced to retire from her career as a paralegal because of disabling medical problems. And her chosen product was something many people don’t know much about — or even like.
Florida StateABC 15 News

Florida makes alcohol to-go permanent

ORMOND BEACH, FL — At least one thing from the COVID-19 pandemic is sticking around in Florida: buying alcohol to-go from restaurants. During the safer at home order in 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order allowing alcoholic beverages in to-go orders. DeSantis was in Ormond Beach on Thursday...
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Cheers! Cocktails-to-go are here to stay in Florida

Cocktails-to-go are here to stay in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that allows restaurants to continue selling to-go alcohol, which became popular when dining rooms were shuttered because of the COVID pandemic. “It worked well,” DeSantis said at Houligan’s sports bar in Ormond Beach. “People liked it....
Volusia County, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Live in this quintessential seaside neighborhood

Nestled in Wilbur-by-the Sea, one of Florida's most sought-after seaside neighborhoods, this wonderful home has an open concept, topped by soaring ceilings and covered by hardwood floors. The kitchen, which is open to the dining and living area, features granite countertops, an island, with beautiful pendant lighting above, updated soft-close cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom suite has sliders to the back deck and a bathroom with a garden tub, an updated double vanity and a granite countertop. The two other bedrooms and bath share a suite. Additional highlights include double-pane, tilt-in windows, plantation shutters, a 2019 AC and ceiling fans throughout. There’s a large under-roof front porch and a back deck that faces west for sunsets. The lower level of the home features an enormous garage space, large enough for four cars, with cabinetry and a stainless-steel commercial sink and an unfinished room that could be additional living space. Come see for yourself at an open house Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Ormond Beach, FLormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Outpost/LEVEL10 moves to new location

Ormond Outpost/LEVEL10 Performance Motorsports announced that the company has relocated to 1095 North U. S. 1, Suites 1 and 2, in Ormond Beach. The 3,000 square-foot retail space is less than two miles from their former location on U.S. 1. “We are just a couple of miles south of our...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Restaurant alcohol-to-go is now a permanent option in Florida

Alcohol-to-go, a popular measure put in place in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to help out struggling restaurants, is now permanent in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the alcohol-to-go bill into law at a Houligan’s restaurant in Ormond Beach on Thursday. DeSantis issued an emergency order waiving state statutes to allow restaurants with alcohol licenses to be able to sell drinks ...
Volusia County, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Lyonia Preserve offers chance to see scrub-jays up close

Set on sandy ridges offering fresh vantage points of Volusia County, the 360-acre Lyonia Preserve provides scrub habitat for hiking, plus a home for gopher tortoises and the vulnerable Florida scrub-jay. The land can be accessed using several miles of hiking-only trails divided into loops: orange, red and blue. Much of the preserve is set in the open sun with low vegetation adapted to harsh ...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Summer camp scholarships available

Summer camp scholarships are available to income-eligible children through Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division. Families with children entering grades 1-6 and ages 5-12 are eligible. Five year olds must have completed kindergarten prior to camp. Persons up to age 17 attending approved special needs camps are eligible. Scholarship awards are...