Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor released the following statement on the investigation into Jamal Sutherland’s death inside the Al Cannon Detention Center:. “First and foremost, we extend our sympathies and condolences to Mr. Sutherland’s family and friends. This is a tragic and unfortunate situation that deserves and is receiving a complete and thorough investigation on the part of Charleston County, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, and Office of the Ninth Circuit Solicitor. Every party involved is committed to reviewing each aspect of his arrest and incarceration, as well as the events that occurred during an attempt to transport him to his bond hearing on assault charges on the morning of January 5, and his untimely death. Without question, Mr. Sutherland’s family deserves no less.