If you are spending time at online casinos, you may have started seeing a new category lately: 3D online slots. More and more casinos are starting to offer slot machines that fall into this category, and developers are now focusing more on 3D games. So, what exactly is meant with 3D slots and what do these games offer? Can they work on all casino software? What are the differences between 3D games and classic slots, for example, and do you need to use a special program to play them? In this article, we answer all these questions and let you start playing a 3D slot machine free right now.