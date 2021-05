We have nine games on tap for tonight to go with your Modelo and tequila shots. With Giannis on a back-to-back and Washington on tap for the Bucks, that's the first rest chance we come upon. Don't worry, there will be others. That's just the way the NBA is this year. With six guys priced in five figures though, we need to start weeding players out. For the first time since about, oh, December, none of these high-priced guys are listed as out. Yet.