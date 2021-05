After a capricious weekend at Le Mans, the intermediate class got to enjoy a dry race without the threat of rain but it was a double-edged sword, as they had enjoyed limited dry track time throughout the weekend. Regardless, first-time poleman Raul Fernandez was not intimidated by the conditions and rode a perfect race to score his second victory of the season ahead of Remy Gardner, the Australian returning to the podium after a blip in Jerez, although he fought hard to keep his championship lead by only one point from his impressive rookie teammate. Marco Bezzecchi had no answer to the late pace of the Red Bull KTM Ajo machines and had to settle for the final podium position.