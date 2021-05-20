newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Nick Scafidi Comes Out of Retirement

By Brett
speedboat.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 42 years of offshore powerboat racing, Nick Scafidi had nothing left to prove. At the end of the 2019 racing season, he decided to walk away from the sport. “One of the reasons I got away was that I accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish and checked every box,” he said of campaigning the 32’ Doug Wright known as Shadow Pirate. The boat won world and national championships and the guy signing the checks for those titles was Scafidi. “I built the boat and paid everything,” he said.

