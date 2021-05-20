Am Samoa Seventh-day Adventists welcome new church president

Learn how you can be apart of helping people who are in need with our Chicken Orphanage Project or our A Thrifty Mom Bag of Rice Project . In 2016 we started helping a young man named Ikechukwu from Nigeria. Summer of 2019 we were able to visit his family in Aba, Nigeria. While there we saw widespread poverty and lack of basic needs. We also met a young man named Isaac, smart and hard working but could not find employment. After talking a bit we found he had built a chicken coop and wanted to farm chickens. We asked him if he would raise chickens for us that would then be donated to feed children in local orphanages. The only food or supplies they get are what are donated, so they often go without any source of protein. We would like to invite you to help meet one of those basic needs, by providing Nigerian families with rice or chickens. This gift will feed a large family for a few months, or a single person a year. It also reminds them they are loved, and brings most of them to tears… as a full bag of rice is one of the most generous gifts they will ever receive. You can also read about other families we have been able to bless here. Chickens are only available to purchase as once they are big enough to butcher, so if you see they are out of stock he is in the process or growing another flock.