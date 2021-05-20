newsbreak-logo
Am Samoa Seventh-day Adventists welcome new church president

samoanews.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A special service was held at the headquarters of the Seventh-day Adventist Church American Samoa Mission at Iakina last Sunday to officially welcome the new church president, Pastor Kenneth Lelei Fuliese Maisa and his family. It’s been three months since Pastor Maisa was appointed as...

#Seventh Day Adventists#The New Church#President Of The Church#Missionary Work#American Samoa#The Sda Samoa Mission#Quinquennium#Galatians#Alao Alofau Masefau#Vaitogi#Sda Trans Pacific Union#Tpum#The Iakina Academy#American Samoa#Twelve Pastors#Pastor Uili Solofa#Pastor Lam Yuen#Pastor Maisa#History Sda#Ofu
