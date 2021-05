An Indiana man accused of assaulting an IRMC official entered a guilty plea and was sentenced yesterday during his criminal call hearing. 24-year-old Grant Schrecengost was sentenced to serve two years of probation for a guilty plea to a charge of misdemeanor simple assault in connection with the incident on November 22nd of last year. Indiana Borough Police at the time were called out to an incident early that morning in the 400 block of Standard Avenue. Police found Shrecengost in a drunken state and was initially taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for clearance, but while at the hospital, he reportedly assaulted a staff member.