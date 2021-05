Last year, as loaded as the Bucs roster was, I still saw a path to the final 53 for a couple undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs, guard John Molchon and outside linebacker Cam Gill, survived a tumultuous first offseason/season and will contend for roster spots again this year. In 2021 the path to the final roster will be even more difficult for Tampa Bay’s Day 3 selections, let alone the undrafted free agents that they sign. But South Carolina offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson could still find a way to outlast the competition thanks to his impressive set of physical and athletic tools.