Banksy fans rejoice (Banksy phobes, avert thy gaze). There’s about to be a whole lot more of the artist's work in London. ‘The Art of Banksy’, the world’s largest touring exhibition of the street artist’s work, opens on May 24 2021 in a huge, 12000-square-foot warehouse space in Covent Garden (formerly occupied by Belgian mussel merchants Belgo). The exhibition was due to open in April last year following a global tour that has so far taken in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and Sydney – but obviously its opening in London was pushed back.