Hello NY fans! All is right in the world: RHONY is back, Sonja is in her townhouse and Bennifer may once again be an item. So where are we this week? Sonja is meeting with her healer as something is off with her and her energy (and truer words have never been spoken.) While Sonja tries to dig deep, I’m getting some serious ‘Shaman of RHOD‘ vibes from her healer, and that’s not exactly a compliment as every Bravo fan knows.