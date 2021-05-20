newsbreak-logo
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid wins Art Ross Trophy

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news we all knew and expected is now official: Connor McDavid has won his third Art Ross Trophy. It was made official Wednesday afternoon with the NHL’s regular season with nobody coming close to McDavid’s 105 points on the season. Even teammate Leon Draisaitl, who was 21 points back of McDavid, really didn’t come close.

NHLsportsgrindentertainment.com

Connor McDavid hits ‘impressive’ 100-point mark in Oilers’ 53rd game

Entering Saturday night’s “Hockey Night in Canada” showdown with the Canucks, Connor McDavid had been downplaying how important scoring 100 points this season was to him. “It’s a number,” McDavid said when he was sitting on 93 points; he had 96 Saturday morning. “If I get there, great. If not,...
NHLwiartonecho.com

JONES: These playoffs will be the same but different for Edmonton Oilers

It’ll be the same. But at the same time, it’ll be different. The hope is that the difference will make the difference. Maybe that doesn’t sound like it makes sense, but when the Stanley Cup playoffs open here Wednesday, there will be no fans in the stands, as was the case when the Edmonton Oilers entered the Hub City bubble with 11 other teams here last year. So, that will be the same.
NHLthepost.on.ca

In photos: Connor McDavid reaches 100-point milestone in Oilers win over Canucks

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid flexed his flair for the dramatic and brilliant sense of theatre, registering a goal 45 seconds after the opening faceoff and three assists in the second period of a history-making 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place Saturday. “What it does is solidifies...
NHLNHL

Bennett to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Center facing discipline for boarding Lightning forward Coleman. Sam Bennett will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Florida Panthers center is facing discipline for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman. The incident occurred at 11:46 of the third period in Tampa Bay's...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Achieves 100-point season

McDavid scored a goal on four shots and dished three assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks. McDavid opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the game. He then assisted on one goal by Jesse Puljujarvi and two power-play tallies from Leon Draisaitl for a four-point night. That output gave McDavid the century mark in just 53 appearances this season. With 32 goals, 68 helpers and 192 shots on net, McDavid has elevated his game to a new level as a 24-year-old. He's posted 36 points in the last 14 games to finish the regular season in fantastic form.
NHLPosted by
Daily Herald

McDavid and Edmonton take on Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (20-25-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-18-2, second in the North Division) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vancouver. He's first in the league with 96 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 65 assists. The Oilers are 32-18-2 against North Division...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: 3 takeaways from 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 08: Brock Boeser #6 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck during NHL hockey action against the Montreal Canadiens at Rogers Arena on March 8, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) After six straight disheartening losses, the Vancouver Canucks finally pulled out...
NHLSmirs Interior News

Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid sprinted to a 100-point NHL season with a goal and three assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. McDavid collected his 97th to 100th point before the end of the second period of his 53rd game. The 24-year-old became the ninth player in NHL history — and the first in his own lifetime — to reach the century-point mark in 53 games or less, according to NHL statisticians.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Canadiens set to face red-hot Connor McDavid, Oilers

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to wrap up a fantastic regular season in the North Division, high-scoring superstar Connor McDavid continues to put his name in the record books. With one final trip left in the season, the Oilers (33-18-2, 68 points) will travel to Montreal for two games against...
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 53.0 Wrap Up: Connor McDavid is a Game Genie, Oilers close out 4-3 win on McCentury night

Where were you when Connor McDavid hit 100 points in 53 games? Final Score: 4-3 Oilers. I know it’s unreasonable to expect that the Oilers win every hockey game they play, but I feel like Thursday’s loss probably could have gone a different way had the start not been historically bad. I mean, if you think about it, there’s a reasonable chance that we won’t ever see four goals against on the first four shots of the game again in our lives. With Kostco complaints out of the way and home-ice advantage locked up before the game even started because Winnipeg lost to the Senators, the only thing left to think about was when and not if Connor McDavid would get to 100 points. So when he opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, I felt like it would be really hard to blame any of us for thinking that he was going to get the job done before this night was over and apparently he felt the same way. Even though the Oilers were unable to add to their early lead before heading into the intermission, it truly felt like they were only one shot away from the floodgates opening because this game was not nearly as close as the score would suggest. Full credit goes to Demko for keeping his team in the mix, but I wondered if it was only a matter of time before his luck would run out.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Connor McDavid scores OT winner for Oilers over playoff-bound Canadiens

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway 2:42 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Monday night. McDavid took a feed from Leon Draisaitl and roofed the game winner over Montreal goalie Jake Allen for McDavid's 33rd goal and a two-point game. However, by earning...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens clinch playoff spot as McDavid wins it in overtime for Oilers

Saturday night, it was all about Connor McDavid and his 100 points. On Monday night, it was about different points of view. His Edmonton Oilers were trying to get two and stop the Montreal Canadiens from getting one to clinch an all-Canadian playoff spot. Mission accomplished on the first one but not the second.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Edmonton Oilers putting the finishing touches on a season to remember

For a team that wrapped up its spot in the playoffs a week ago and has been locked into second place in the North Division for several days, the Edmonton Oilers have done a decent job maintaining their focus as they plough through a series of make-up games against the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. They have one game left against each following a 4-3 overtime win in Montreal on Monday.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 55.0 Wrap Up: Even with reduced minutes, McDavid gets two points in the 4-3 Oilers OT win

It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it. Final Score: 4-3 Oilers in OT. I’m not going to lie, the fact that this game started at 3pm was pretty sweet because it gave me an excuse to stop everything I was doing, crack a beer, and watch our playoff-bound Oilers play a meaningless game that gets us a small step closer to the big dance. Did the score matter? Not really. Did the stats matter? Not unless the boys had bonuses to play for. Apart from wanting to sew bubble wrap into Edmonton’s jerseys and pants, I was planning to sit back and enjoy the game for what it was regardless of the outcome. And with the Canadiens resting 11 of their regulars, I felt pretty good about our chances of having ourselves a fun little afternoon here. The Canadiens, however, seemed to have different plans as their youngsters got started with plenty of energy that gave the Oilers fits. Yet, despite the Habs scoring a pair of goals on a tough giveaway at both ends of the ice, the boys seemed unphased and found a way to respond both times in short order. Now, I’m not suggesting that giving up two rough goals in the opening period is the start you’d want, but if it’s ever going to happen, it sure does help when you’re playing a team that has half its roster sitting out.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Smith almost as important to Oilers' playoffs as McDavid and Draisaitl

On the Indispensable Scale going into the playoffs, Connor McDavid is a 10, obviously, with Leon Draisaitl probably 9.5, and Mike Smith is a 9. Knock on a truckload of timber that the Edmonton Oilers’ Masterton trophy nominee stays hale and hearty and healthy throughout Wednesday’s game in Montreal, which should be his last meaningless 60 minutes. There really is no reason for Smith to start the final game against Vancouver here Saturday, and roll the dice at getting bowled over in the crease by J.T. Miller or Bo Horvat, who play fair but always hard.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Draws assist in finale

McDavid collected an assist and three shots in a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday. McDavid suited up for the Oilers' regular-season finale and teed up Adam Larsson's one-timer that opened the scoring in the first period. It was McDavid's league-leading 105th point in 56 games, putting the finishing touches on his third NHL scoring title in the last five years.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Edmonton Oilers: The contracts can wait for after the playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers are playoff-bound. The team finished up the regular season last night against the Vancouver Canucks. On Wednesday night, they will play their first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2017. There is no guarantee with the postseason, so the Oilers have to do their best to focus on the next game at hand.