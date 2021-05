Durham, N.C. — Duke Gardens has been closed to the general public for more than a year, but here's some good news: It's reopening with limited capacity next month. Visitors will be allowed back on the grounds from 8 a.m. to dusk, starting June 1. This is the second phase of the popular destination's opening. It reopened to Duke students, faculty and staff during limited hours on April 1, according to its website.