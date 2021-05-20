Quincy Jones: Elvis a ‘racist,’ Billie Holiday taught me to ‘stay away from heroin’

The King is back as iron Studios reveals their new 1/10 scale statue featuring the one and only Elvis Presley. The statue captures the legendary performance from the Comeback Special, which aired back on December 3, 1968, on NBC. This was the big return of the King Rock, focusing back on his love for music rather than his film career that took off for a little. Iron Studios recreates the Comeback Special with a highly detailed diorama with Elvis Presley on stage with his guitar, microphone, and amplifier. Standing 9" tall, each ad every detail of Elvis is very well done, giving long time fans a truly exceptional statue for their collection. The King's statue is set to release at the beginning of 2022 for $169.99. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can secure one for their rocking' collection here.