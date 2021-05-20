newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Quincy Jones: Elvis a ‘racist,’ Billie Holiday taught me to ‘stay away from heroin’

By Keydra Manns
TheGrio.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

At this point, Quincy Jones is known for telling it like it is. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 88-year-old living musical legend sat down and dished on all things music. He also offered up his thoughts on Elvis Presley, Billie Holiday, and the protests surrounding George Floyd.

TheGrio.com

ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

Spielberg
George Floyd
Andra Day
Elvis Presley
Elvis
Quincy Jones
Oprah Winfrey
Billie Holiday
#Racists#Country Singer#Asians#Jazz Singer Holiday#Actress Andra Day#Man#The Hollywood Reporter#Ms Oprah Winfrey#Heroin#Racist Rumors#Sat#Orchestra#Hound Dog#Dear Culture
