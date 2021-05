(Litchfield MN-) A Meeker County murder suspect has a court appearance slated for this afternoon in Meeker County District Court. 23-year-old Christian Brown of Hutchinson is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and 2 counts of 2nd Degree Assault for the February 26th shooting death of 42-year-old Devon Remmel at Remmel's home south of Grove City. He is currently being held on 2.5 million dollars unconditional bail. The purpose of the hearing is to again advise him of his rights and give him the opportunity to plead guilty, or if not, request or waive an Omnibus Hearing. Brown will be appearing before the judge at 1:45 p.m., likely via remote technology. 23-year-old Byron Jackson of Hutchinson is charged with being an accessory to the killing of Remmel.