Greenville, OH

GHS to host youth soccer camp

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 9 hours ago

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School soccer program will host a four-day, co-ed soccer camp for those entering kindergarten to eighth grade that are interested in soccer. Campers will be instructed by Head Coach Dave Ernst, GHS coaching staff and members of the GHS soccer teams. The cost of the camp is $30. Each camper will be guaranteed a camp shirt if registered by June 14. The camp will be on Harmon Field at Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium. Soccer cleats are preferred but not mandatory, tennis or running shoes will be permissible. Campers should bring water bottles, shin guards, a soccer ball and a great attitude. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/5xe9sh2w.

