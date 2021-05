Sandream Impact, a leading supplier of raw materials for the cosmetics and personal care industry, has rebranded as Sandream Specialties. "Sandream is a one-stop solution provider for customers in the cosmetics industry around the world. Bringing best-in-class customer service and product sourcing and formulation expertise, we offer our customers cutting-edge raw materials to create products that are in high consumer demand,” said Kristen Presti, president at Sandream Specialties. “Our reputation for excellence stems from a remarkable specialty portfolio and close customer collaboration to inspire new ways to deliver beauty. We look forward to continuing to offer these value-added capabilities and high level of service under the new Sandream Specialties brand.”